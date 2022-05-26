HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is looking at felony charges after the Office of the Attorney General investigated a tip for suspected child porn photos being uploaded through the KIK messaging app.

Court documents show that in 2021, KIK alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who contacted Pennsylvania law enforcement about possible child porn images coming from an account registered in the commonwealth. Through the investigation, the Office of the AG uncovered email information connected to the KIK account and the internet service provider and it led them to 24-year-old Curtis Love.

When speaking with Love in April of this year, investigators said he told them he wasn’t sure about the KIK account or the email because he has a lot of emails that he uses to sign up for free trials online. He did however tell them that the email was very similar to the variations of his name that he uses for most emails.

Love agreed to let investigators look at his iPhone. They noted that KIK had no child porn images, but the phone itself had at least one. They stopped searching the phone and took custody of it until they could execute a search warrant. Love then allegedly admitted to looking at it in the past but has since stopped.

A forensic search of the iPhone later found 19 different images and videos of child pornography.

Love is now facing 19 felony counts of possessing child pornography. He was arraigned and released on a $50,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.