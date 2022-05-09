HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after allegedly forcing himself into a home and threatening to kill a woman with a gun, police report.

Police were called and arrived at the home in Mount Union around 2:30 p.m. May 7. They found Shawn Williams, 50, who knew the victim had already left the area before their arrival.

The woman told police he knocked on her door and she thought it was her boyfriend but recognized Williams even with a face mask on. She attempted to hold the door shut but he forced his way in. He was holding a handgun while repeatedly asking who else was in the house while looking through the first floor area of the home. He reportedly told the woman he’d come back and kill her if she called the police before leaving.

Williams was found at a woman’s home in Union County and taken into custody. He faces charges including burglary, terroristic threats, and criminal trespassing

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

He was placed in Huntingdon County Prison, unable to post $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.