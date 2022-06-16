HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is facing charges after a young girl came forward and accused him of inappropriately kissing and touching her one night in 2016.

The girl, who was interviewed by police in late 2021, explained what happened that night after Justin Burks, now 39, took her and her mother to his uncle’s home.

According to the girl, she was at Burks’ uncle’s home on Stone Creek Ridge Road with her mother. She said Burks gave her a note asking if he could kiss her while playing pool. Afterward, she went swimming and said that Burks joined her and began touching her and kissing her, but her mother wasn’t paying attention at the time.

After leaving the pool, the child told the interviewer that she went back to the bedroom she and her mom would be sleeping in and climbed into the top bunk. Burks was said to have followed her and begin kissing and touching her again.

When later interviewed, the mother said she remembers the night this happened because she had gotten into a fight with her husband and Burks picked her and the child up to get out of the situation and went to his uncle’s house.

According to the complaint, Burks claimed that he doesn’t have an uncle that lives in Huntingdon, just in Altoona and Alabama, and that neither of them has a swimming pool.

Burks was taken into custody and placed in Huntingdon County Prison on $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.