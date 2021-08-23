Huntingdon Landmarks acquires historic building

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon Landmarks Inc. has acquired a historic building at 400 Penn Street.

The building is three stories and has a street-level retail/cafe space, along with four residential apartment units on the upper floors. The building was purchased through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Additional funds from the grant will go toward property renovations, according to Huntingdon Landmarks Inc. Two vacant apartments will be renovated first, along with maintenance to the roof.

“The acquisition of a historic building downtown has been a goal of Landmarks since its founding in 2009,” founding board member Matt Price said. “We thank Sen. Jake Corman and DCED for helping us to finally achieve that goal.”

Senator Corman said the renovations made possible by this grant will ensure the condition of the properties matches the spirit of the Huntingdon community.

“It was a pleasure working with Huntingdon Landmarks and community leaders to help make this project a reality,” he said.