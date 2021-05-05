Huntingdon K9 Officer “X” receives body armor donation

K9 X of the Huntingdon Police Department receives body armor. (Courtesy of Borough of Huntingdon Facebook page)

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon Police Department K9 Officer “X” received a body armor donation on Tuesday.

The body armor, which came from a charitable donation to Vested Interest, is a bullet and stab protective vest.

K9 X’s vest was sponsored by Matt Rothgangel of St. Louis, Missouri, and embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided nearly provided over 4,275 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million in total.

Each vest has a value of $1,700 to $2,200, weighs an average of four to five pounds. The vest also comes with a five-year warranty.