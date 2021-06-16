Huntingdon honors neighbors who saved life of woman in home explosion

HUNTINDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Eight months ago, a home explosion shook the Huntingdon Borough to its core. What could have been a tragedy, turned into showcase of courage and care when community members stepped up to help, ultimately saving one woman’s life.

Tonight, the borough and Michele Shovlin, the woman who survived the unimaginable, honored three men for their acts of heroism.

“They are definitely my heroes,” said Shovlin. “I would not be here today if it wouldn’t be for them.”

When Shovlin found herself trapped inside her home, she called out for help, and heard a voice. It was her neighbor, John Eastman.

“Basically I was just doing my good neighbor deal,” said Eastman.

He pulled her out from the flames with the help of Christopher Wencker.

“I wish now I would’ve bought them Supermen t-shirts because they are my Supermen,” said Shovlin.

The third Superman, William Woomer, saved the next-door neighbor’s dog, Oden, from the fire.

All three of these men were recognized by the Huntingdon Mayor, with a Beloved Citizen Award for Heroism & Bravery, and key to the city.

“They are the strength of our community,” said Huntingdon Mayor David Wessels.





“It’s a great honor, it really is,” said Wencker. “Although, quite frankly, I wish it wasn’t necessary. It was a horrible incident that happened that day, and it took awhile to process that.”

After two months in hospital care, Shovlin returned home to her family and the community welcomed her with a parade.

“This really is a close knit community, and sometimes it may seem like we have differences, but I really feel like at the end of the day, we’re all together,” said Wencker.

As the Shovlin family continues to rebuild, the bond between Michele, John, Christopher, and William is unwavering.

“I will see them all the time,” said Shovlin. “I’ll cook them Christmas dinner.”