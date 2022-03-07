HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Huntingdon arrested a man after he led them on a high-speed chase before getting stuck in someone’s yard.

Kenneth Booher, 42, of McVeytown, didn’t stop for police when they tried to pull him over in his light blue 2017 Chevrolet Cruze during a traffic stop on March 4 around 10 a.m. in the area of Railroad Avenue East, state police said. Instead, he sped away and led troopers on a chase. Police also noted Booher had an active warrant.

Booher reached speeds between approximately 70 and 100 miles per hour, according to state police. It continued until he traveled through a residential yard and became stuck in a ditch.

It’s reported Booher then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. However, he was arrested after he fell and transported to Huntingdon County Jail with bail at $100,000 cash.

Police said they discovered Booher had crystal meth, heroin and marijuana in a magnetic box on him as well as small packaging material. It’s reported he told police he sold .3 grams of meth yesterday for around $30, and all the drugs were his.

Booher was arraigned on one felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer as well as minor counts of possessing a controlled substance, a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with a slew of summary counts.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.