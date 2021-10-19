Huntingdon duo charged after children found living with maggots, feces

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon duo is facing charges after police report their children, ages seven and one, were found living at an apartment in an “extreme deplorable state” with mold, maggots and feces.

Jessica Smith, 31, and Donald Smith, 77, were arrested after police were called to the apartment on Church Street, at the Crawford Apartments, after getting information on a child endangerment case from Child and Youth Services. The children were reportedly living in dirty clothes/diapers, with moldy food, flies, maggots, and feces all over the place.

Police noted in the complaint that the youngest was almost two and unable to walk, talk, or eat regular baby food. One bottle was found with mold, noting that the seven-year-old said he was the only one that would fix the bottle for the child.

The youngest child’s skin was so dry, that it would flake off on the CYS agent and was suffering from a terrible diaper rash. It was also noted that the bathtub appeared to be broken, likely due to feces and waste. CYS also reported that they couldn’t find any clean clothes in the apartment and that the oldest child’s school issues iPad was full of maggots. It was also noted that the child had not even been to school this year and missed 81 days last year.

Both Jessica and Donald are facing felony charges of endangering the welfare of children. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for both on Oct. 27.