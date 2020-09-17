Huntingdon County women host movie fundraiser, raising money for Pediatric Cancer

SHIRLEYSBURG, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A group of Huntingdon County women are showing movies to raise money for pediatric research.

Jennifer McMullen, Jacinda Jenkins and Andrea Speck hosted two movies at the Shirlesyburg Airport in Mount Union, raising over $1,700 from those events.

The money is being raised for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a non profit organization aiming to find a cure for childhood cancer.

“When you look at pediatric cancer, and how it’s not funded, it’s only four percent of the federal funding goes to our kids, we’ve not developed any new chemo’s in the last 20 years, I mean we’re really failing our kids,” Andrea Speck, Orbinsonia, Huntingdon County resident said.

“It brings people out to support a great cause.”

They’ll be showing another movie this Saturday at the Shirleysburg Airport.