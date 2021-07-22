Huntingdon County woman pleads guilty to stealing pandemic relief funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County woman pled guilty to wire fraud after helping multiple people scam the commonwealth out of pandemic relief funds.

Linda Grubb, 74, of Hesston, Pennsylvania, pled guilty on July 21, to wire fraud for her role in a pandemic relief funds fraud scheme, The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Grubb and her coconspirators manipulated a variety of pandemic relief programs to fraudulently obtain over $400,000. The coconspirators made applications for pandemic-related small business loans and pandemic unemployment assistance, sometimes using stolen identifying information.

Those loans and unemployment payments would then get deposited into Grubb’s bank account in Huntingdon County. Grubb allowed her bank account to be used and then helped by wiring the funds to bank accounts the others identified.

On May 17, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud. The Task Force bolsters efforts to investigate and prosecute the most culpable domestic and international criminal actors and assists agencies tasked with administering relief programs to prevent fraud by, among other methods, augmenting and incorporating existing coordination mechanisms, identifying resources and techniques to uncover fraudulent actors and their schemes, and sharing and harnessing information and insights gained from prior enforcement efforts.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is twenty years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

For more information on the Department’s response to the pandemic, you can visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus.