Huntingdon County woman accused of stealing funds from dead brother’s estate

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police say a woman accused of stealing thousands from her dead brother’s estate blamed her addiction on crack.

Jennifer Nelson, 44, of Middletown, is charged in Huntingdon County after a state police investigation that started in September. The attorney assigned to settle the estate of Nelson’s late brother reported Nelson depleted all the funds in the estate, according to charges filed by state police in Orbisonia District Court..

Nelson is accused of writing a $215 check to pay off a bill of hers from a photography company. She is also accused of failing to deposit money into the estate checking account from an estate auction.

When she spoke to the state police investigator in late December, she acknowledged stealing the money and said she was addicted to crack “and in a bad place.” She said she wanted to pay the estate back, would return the truck she had that belonged to her brother and speak to the attorneys about the repayment.

In January, the attorney told state police Nelson sold a plow disc, an ATV, a utility wagon and a Husqvarna lawnmower. The value of everything stolen cost $27,824.87 in total.

Nelson was arraigned Friday and was released on an unsecured $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.