Huntingdon County United Way food pantries asking for donations

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Huntingdon County Untied Way wants to remind residents of food pantries open in the county and is asking for help with donations.

“Those who have been more fortunate, who have been able to have more steady work through all this crisis and who are healthy and can give, we’re asking you please dig deep this year and give to the United Way campaigns or another agency of your choice becuase our friends and families are going to need more help this year and in the years to come than we ever have seen before,” Huntingdon County United Way Executive Director Cindy Brown said.

In Huntingdon County, there are four food pantries that can be found at the following locations:

Huntingdon Food Pantry- First Methodist Church located at 5th and Mifflin Street, Huntingdon, PA 16652, open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Mount Union Food Pantry- First United Methodist Church located at 15 West Shirley Street, Mount Union, PA 17066, open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Southern Huntingdon Food Pantry- Located at Cromwell Street Orbisonia, PA, 17243, open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.

Salvation Army- Located at 2514 Shady Side Avenue, Huntingdon, PA 16652 open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday’