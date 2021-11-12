Huntingdon County to hold annual Christmas tree lighting celebration

The pandemic has led to limitations in manufacturing and transportation, as well as the mining and growing of materials commonly used in a wide array of products.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon Borough will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located on the 500 block of Washington Street, the celebration will feature carriage rides, food vendors, local music artists and the Huntingdon Dance Academy. At 7 p.m., the lighting of the tree will begin.

For those who cannot make the event, it will be live-streamed on the Huntingdon Borough Mayor David Wessels’ Facebook page.

In addition to the tree lighting celebration, the borough will hold a home decorating contest. The theme is “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” and those who wish to participate can decorate based on one of the twelve days from the iconic holiday song, or feature multiple days.

Categories for the decorating contest are as follows:

Best in “Twelve Days of Christmas” theme

Best in theme home will win a $100 Visa gift card

Honorable mention will win a $50 Giant gift card

Best themed front door will win a $50 Walmart card

Non-theme related

Best traditional-style home will win a $100 Visa gift card

Best contemporary “Over the Top” home will win a $100 Visa gift card

Best non-themed front door will in a $25 Weis gift card

Judges will tour the area on both Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to score the homes. The winners will be announced on Dec. 3 during the tree lighting ceremony.

For more information, visit the Borough of Huntingdon’s Facebook page.