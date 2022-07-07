HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Tire Collection event in Huntingdon County is approaching, though they’re in need of volunteers to make it happen.

The annual tire collection event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to Keep Huntingdon County Beautiful (KHCB). However, organizers said that the contractor that hauls the tires no longer provides workers to help load the tires. Without enough volunteers, the event will have to be canceled.

If you’re interested in volunteering, reach out to KHCB by emailing watershed@huntingdonconservation.org or by calling 814-627-1626.

The event will take place at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds parking lot. Collection fees include:

Car/truck: $2 per tire

Tractor trailer: $10 per tire

Tractor: $20 per tire

$2 surcharge for each tire with rims

Cash or check are accepted. KHCB said they cannot accept tires from business operations.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

To stay up-to-date on the latest information on the tire collection event, visit Keep Huntingdon County Beautiful on Facebook.