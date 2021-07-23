Huntingdon County state prison guard accused of smuggling drugs

Michael House, 60, is in jail facing charges after he allegedly smuggled drugs in exchange for crack cocaine and cash.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County state prison guard is in jail and faces charges after he allegedly smuggled drugs in exchange for crack cocaine and cash.

Michael House, 60, of Mount Union, is charged with felony contraband and drug delivery-related counts along with misdemeanor drug possession after an investigation by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence (BII), according to charges filed in Huntingdon County.

The investigation started July 16 when prison officials were tipped off to suspected smuggling of Suboxone into SCI Smithfield by Corrections Officer House in exchange for crack cocaine for his own personal use.

Undercover BII agents made arrangements with House to give him an envelope of Suboxone, imitation crack and $500 cash Wednesday. House asked the undercover agent to place the envelope under the doormat near the side door of his house.

However, the BII agent requested to meet him at Fairfield Inn & Suites instead, to which House agreed. Shortly after he arrived, he was taken into custody by numerous BII agents.

He remains in Huntingdon County Jail. House’s bail is set at $50,000, cash and a preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 3.