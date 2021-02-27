Huntingdon County sex offender charged with 200 counts of child pornography

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A registered sex offender in Huntingdon County is facing more child pornography charges.

Dennis Daughenbaugh, 71, of Petersburg, was arraigned Friday with 200 counts of possession of child pornography stemming from the seizure of four cellphones by Huntingdon Borough police in September of 2019.

It started Sept. 11, 2019, when Huntingdon police were called to the behavioral health unit at Penn Highlands Huntingdon after a staff member saw suspected pornography on one of the four cellphones Daughenbaugh had on him, according to the charges.

DENNIS DAUGHENBAUGH

A state police forensic lab analysis of the four phones turned up about 1,000 images of suspected child pornography.

Daughenbaugh was charged by state police last year over suspected child pornography found on SD cards state police said were found at his Petersburg home in December of 2019. The search came after a state trooper saw a suspected image of child pornography on the screen of one of Daughenbaugh’s phones when he was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant on Dec. 11, 2019.

Daughenbaugh has remained in custody since Jan. 22, 2020, with his bail in the state police case set at $500,000 cash. He was denied bail on Friday at his arraignment on the Huntingdon police charges.

Daughenbaugh is a registered sex offender and was convicted of child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor in 2010.