Huntingdon County sees marriage license increase in 2020

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – While Covid-19 may have ruined some couples plans for their dream wedding, it didn’t stop them from going ahead and making it official with a marriage license.

According to the clerk of the Orphans Court in Huntingdon County, their courthouse saw a nearly 10% increase in marriage licenses in 2020.

Cooper attributes the increase, to being able to issue the licenses online via Zoom.

“The counties that weren’t able to provide that directed their couples to us and we did a lot of marriage licenses from outside of Huntingdon County,” said Cooper.

Providing couples their marriage licenses over Zoom, Cooper says made the process much simpler and smoother.

While the Orphans Court is back open to the public by appointment, Cooper says she intends on continuing this method even after the pandemic.