Huntingdon County Prison inmates test positive for COVID-19

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — On October 19th officials decided to transfer 35 Huntingdon County inmates to the Centre County jail over concerns of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials tell us that 17 of those inmates and 11 staff members have tested positive.

The inmates were originally housed at the Huntingdon County prison until 5 inmates and prison officers showed symptoms of COVID-19, forcing the jail to temporarily shut down for safety.

Officials said the inmates are currently being held in a separate pod of the jail in Centre County and corrections officers wore PPE when interacting with them.

The jail also has a negative airflow room they can use to hold prisoners who test positive.

Centre County officials tell us the inmates may need to stay at the Centre County location longer than 3 weeks.