Huntingdon County PRIDE executive director charged with embezzlement

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $100k from a local PRIDE organization.

Adam C. Pfingstl, 44, of Huntingdon, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from Huntingdon County PRIDE in an 8-month span where he had served as Executive Director.

State police allege the theft included $59,050 spent on the PA lottery and another $11,750 going to online gaming and about $6,000 was spent with Amazon. Pfingstl allegedly made $5,180 in unauthorized ATM withdrawals, $5,292 in PayPal transfers, and another $10,8111 in other purchases and charges using the organization’s money, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Pfinsgtl allegedly confessed to stealing the money and told state police he had a gambling problem that got out of hand and he had hoped to “win big” so he could pay the money back, state police pointed out in the charges. He was arraigned after hours on Tuesday and jailed in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

