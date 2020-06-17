Huntingdon County plant employing 200 risks closure, officials trying to prevent job loss

MOUNT UNION, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 200 jobs in Huntington County could be on line.

Huntingdon County Commissioners say a manufacturing plant might be planning to close.

According to local State Representative Rich Irvin, ACPI, which is a cabinet plant in Mount Union, is looking to close down operations over the next 9 months.

Huntingdon County Commissioners tell us ACPI employs 195 hourly employees and 32 salaried employees, totaling 227 jobs, that would be lost if the plant closes.

But local officials don’t want this to happen.

They’re in the process of scheduling a meeting with ACPI leadership, where they’re planning to do everything in their power to keep the company and jobs in Huntington County.

“We want to know if there’s something we can do to help… is there state funding that we could offer that would keep them there…incentives to keep those jobs there,” said PA Senator Judy Ward.

“It’s so important that we keep our jobs especially in our rural communities. I don’t want someone to walk out the door without trying to help them stay.”

Representative Rich Irvin says ACPI has not released why they could be closing.

That will be one of the main discussion points when Rep. Irving, Senator Judy Ward, the Huntingdon County commissioners, and possibly Congressman John Joyce all meet with the company.

The plant has not confirmed with us that they are closing. All the information comes from County Commissioners and state officials.