Huntingdon County man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a 10-year-old.

Dustin Wilson, 29, was charged in January 2020 after the victim said he touched her repeatedly between the ages of two and 10. The case was referred to the Office of Attorney General by the Huntingdon County District Attorney’s office.

Wilson pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13 years of age. He has been sentenced to 4-10 years in a state correctional facility and five years of probation. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

“The sexual abuse of children is a serious, but often secret crime. We listen when children come forward,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Thanks to the bravery of this young person, the defendant will face prison and is now a registered sex offender.”