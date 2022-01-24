Huntingdon County man convicted of attempted murder from 2020

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A Huntingdon County man was convicted of attempted murder on Jan. 21, in relation to an incident from 2020.

Talen Trice, 27, was convicted in Huntingdon County Court. In July of 2020, police responded to a crash in Mount Union where a male victim was found with severe burns and puncture wounds. Trice allegedly ran away from the scene and police later found clothes and shoes in Trice’s home with blood on them.

The victim was flown to the UPMC Mercy burn unit in Pittsburgh.

Trice’s sentencing is scheduled for April 14.