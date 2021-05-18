Huntingdon County man charged with insurance fraud

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 39-year-old man is accused of attempting to collect insurance money twice for damage to a car.

Dustin Heintz, of Mount Union, was paid about $5,100 for damage to a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz after he hit two deer in August 2018, according to the charges. In September 2020, he filed another claim for what investigators said was damage caused by hitting five deer in the same area of the car that he never fixed in 2018.

The State Attorney General’s Office investigation found Heintz faked invoices in an attempt to fool the insurance company into believing he had the car repaired after the 2018 crash into deer.

The insurance company was not fooled, and Heintz was not paid for the 2020 claim.

He is now charged with felony insurance fraud and attempted theft charges. Heintz is free on an unsecured $10,000 bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 26.