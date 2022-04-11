BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing more than 40 counts of child pornography after three image uploads triggered a company to alert law enforcement, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Anthony Bookhammer, 36, of Alexandria, is facing felony charges after Synchronoss Technologies, a cloud and messaging tech company, alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who then alerted law enforcement in PA.

On Sept. 4, 2021, three images, that were later determined to be minors, were uploaded to a cloud and a third image followed on Sept. 5. After being alerted, special agents with the Office of the Attorney General began an investigation. Subpoenas were sent to Google and Verizon for information on the email and phone number attached to the cloud and they both pointed to Bookhammer.

The detective and state police went to Bookhammer’s last known address in Williamsburg on Feb. 24 to find no one home. Shortly after, they located Bookhammer at his place of work in Altoona where he was escorted to an office to be interviewed.

Bookhammer reportedly admitted to looking at minors as recently as that morning. He handed his phone over to detectives who later received another search warrant for the device. Through analysis of the device, approximately 42 photos of child porn were found

Bookhammer is now facing 42 felony counts of child pornography and was placed in Blair County Prison on $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.