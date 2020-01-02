Huntingdon County man charged for sexually assaulting 10-year-old

JAMES CREEK, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have arrested a Huntingdon County man on a warrant after a 10-year-old girl came forward about being sexually abused.

The criminal complaint states that Dustin Wilson, 28, had sexually abused the girl starting from when she was only around 3 years old.

On November 30, the victim and her mother came forward to police and stated that Wilson would poke, and prod her and would rub various parts of her body, even when she tried to pull away.

Wilson would reportedly ask for nude pictures to be sent to him over text messages. The girl stated that she declined to recently send a photo and he told her “it would have been the best Christmas present ever.”

State Police were able to find Wilson at the Comfort Inn and took him into custody on a warrant from Franklin County. He’s currently being charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and other related charges.