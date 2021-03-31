Huntingdon County man accused of touching minor

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is behind bars after being accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

Lucas Edward Steele V, 30, of Alexandria Borough has been charged with corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age and unlawful contact with a minor.

State police in Huntingdon received a report March 26 concerning a minor who was touched inappropriately the month prior. When police interviewed the victim, she said Steele touched her inappropriately while staying the night at a friend’s house. Steele lives with one of the victim’s friends, according to the charges filed.

Police interviewed Steele, who initially denied any physical contact with the victim. According to the criminal complaint, Steele admitted in a second interview that he “crossed the line” with the victim and said it was hard for him to talk about “because he is not a creeper.”



Steele is currently in Huntingdon County Prison. Has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 14.