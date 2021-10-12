Huntingdon County man accused of rape, sexual assault of girl

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union man, who is currently serving a state prison sentence for another crime, is now facing rape-related charges stemming from an investigation that began in 2018.

Michael Harris, 43, faces a slew of charges, including rape, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors, following an investigation that began Nov. 20, 2018, according to court documents.

A girl reported to state police in Huntingdon three years ago that Harris had sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion as well as raped her.

She told police that Harris would take her on trips to Walmart, and he would touch her inappropriately as she sat in the passenger seat several times.

A friend of the girl witnessed the incident on one occasion while the friend was riding in the backseat, police noted in the affidavit. The friend said the girl was visibly scared and nervous, and she pushed Harris’ hand away. After that, the girl climbed into the backseat with her friend.

The girl explained to police another incident in which Harris bought two Four Lokos and two Mikes Hard Lemonades and had her drink until she was drunk. As she was partially passed out, he raped her. Another incident occurred where Harris had allegedly raped her while she was asleep.

When police interviewed Harris in September of this year, he denied all accusations.

Harris remains in the Somerset Correctional Facility with bail set at $100,000. He has a preliminary hearing slated for Oct. 20.