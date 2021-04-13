Huntingdon County man accused of assaulting child in 2014

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl when he was 15.

Kirklyn Strauser, 21, was 15 at the time of the alleged assault in Aug. 2014 at the Snow Shoe Campground in Centre County. The girl told state police Strauser groped her and then used his hand to sexually assault her in a camper and told her she “was pretty and had this coming,” according to the charges filed before Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair.

The girl said Strauser told her he was excited to do this to other people and told her they were going to play a fun game, but he didn’t have a name for the game. Strauser allegedly rubbed the girl’s shoulders, played with her hair and groped parts of her body, including what she described to state police as “a pat-down of her private areas” that made her feel uncomfortable.

Strauser is charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent and aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old. He remains in jail with bail set at $25,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.