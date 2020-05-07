Huntingdon County jumps up in COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 new confirmed in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing totals just under 53,000.

As of Thursday, there are 1,070 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 52,915. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Today ends a four-day streak of having under 1,000 reported each day.

Currently, 209,873 people have tested negative.

There are 3,106 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of Thursday, there are 382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 58 more than yesterday.

Huntingdon County numbers jumped to over 100 after SCI Huntingdon reported numerous inmate and employee cases.

You can find the county by county breakdown below. Bedford, Cambria, Centre, and Elk now all have one COVID-19 related death.