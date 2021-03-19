Huntingdon County Humane Society seeking donations in new campaign

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County Humane Society is holding a campaign to raise money for their shelter with a goal of $50k.

The “Fill Our Bowl” campaign has a goal of raising $50k by April 30. As of March 1, they have raised $3,870. Since the organization has not been able to hold fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funds will be used to continue to support homeless cats and dogs in the area.

Shelter manager Lisa Boland said the humane society does not receive funding from federal or state entities and all support comes from the community.

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the Huntingdon County Humane Society’s website or by mail at 11371 School House Hollow Road in Huntingdon.