Huntingdon County hosts “Milk Drop” giveaway, supports local dairy farmers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Through the pandemic, we’ve seen neighbors helping neighbors. On Saturday morning, we continued to see how the community is helping others.

3,000 gallons of milk left a local farm on Saturday and went home with families who needed it.

Huntingdon County Fair Grounds in Smithfield Township gave families free milk from Galliker’s Dairy.

Each family that drove in to the “Milk Drop” site received one gallon of white milk and a half gallon of chocolate.

We’re told its not just the families who are grateful.

“The dairy farmers are very grateful too because with the break in the supply chain because of COVID-19,” said Amber Yutzy, who Huntingdon County Dairy Promotion.

“Many farmers are struggling right now because their product is perishable and its not able to get to the stores so this is helping move product and get product into families hands and its helping the dairy farmers in return.”

A handful of organizations and many volunteers are responsible for the successful outcome.

We’re told another milk giveaway in being planned in Southern Huntingdon on June 6th.