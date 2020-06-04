Huntingdon County holds 2nd milk drop on June 6, 2020

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Southern Huntingdon High School will be the home of a 2nd milk give-away in Huntingdon County on Saturday morning, June 6th.

Volunteers and organizers will start handing 2,000 gallons of whole milk and 2,000 half gallons of chocolate milk to residents starting at 10 a.m.

The event will continue until all the milk has been handed out.

The Southern Huntingdon High School, located at 10339 Pogue Road in Three Springs, will have a designated entrance and drivers can cautiously follow the established traffic pattern.

Organizers ask that there are NO EARLY ARRIVALS as this location has logistical limitations to accommodate incoming and outgoing traffic. There will be no access to other areas of the school district property and bathrooms are unavailable.

There is no charge for the milk as it was paid by donations.

This drive-up event will be made possible by Huntingdon County Dairy Promotion, Huntingdon County Holstein Club, Huntingdon County Farm Bureau, local organizations, agribusinesses, and community members donating money for the Milk Drop committee.

All volunteers have been pre-registered and understand the medical screening process and expectations as our community health is a key component of healthy living to include education, business, work, financial security, and happiness.

Each family unit in the vehicle will receive one gallon of whole white milk and a half-gallon of chocolate milk. Residents receiving free milk will not be allowed substitutes for types of milk given.

Huntingdon County dairy farmers want to remind consumers that farmers care for their cows, their land, and their community. Dairy farmers support the local and commonwealth job market and economy.