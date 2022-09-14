HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Laney’s Feed Mill, a Huntingdon staple since its inception in 1930, is closing at the end of next month.

The store’s last day is Saturday, October 29, after current owner John Rader said it’s time to finally close up.

“I said I was going to retire from here,” Rader said. “And I guess that’s the case. I’m going to retire from here.”

Signs all around the shop say everything is on sale, with 30% off for all in-store inventory, 20% off for all serialized equipment and 10% off all feed. Rader said everything must go by the end of October, and anything left behind will be sold at a public auction.

The 61-year-old and his family purchased the store in 1998 from Kathy Logue, daughter of original owner Kermit Laney, who operated the store from 1930 until his death in 1992.

John Rader and said his wife and three sons were an integral part to his store’s success. From left to right: Brent, Bryan, Raylene, John and Matt.

Rader said he purchased and kept the original name to continue the shop’s legacy and maintain its history. He added outdoor power tools to the store’s selection to go along with farming equipment, gardening tools and, of course, feed.

But just a few months shy of his ownership’s 25th anniversary, Rader is shutting the store down for good after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the business, supply chain concerns and Rader’s cancer diagnosis.

“I got sick,” Rader said. “That was about a two-year battle, and it put an excessive strain on my family to try to keep things going. You couple that with the difficulty of finding people to work and the difficulty of getting inventory to sell, we elected to go out of business.”

Although every item must go, what won’t leave is the memories of Rader’s life’s work. He said he wouldn’t have been able to do it without his family, including his three sons.

Their first jobs were all at the shop, and his oldest son Brent, who’s 39 now, still works there. And three of his six grandkids now work at the store.

“The oldest started when he was 8, and he’s 16 now,” Rader said. “Some of the young high school students that had worked for me early on, one in particular, his son works for me now. So it’s multigenerational not just with my family, but with other families.”

Rader said he’s in the process of selling the building and mill.

“It will continue to be a store, but it will be a different fashion,” Rader said. “We’re excited about that.”

Laney’s Feed Mill is open Tuesday through Saturday. You can find the shop’s hours and items still available on its website.