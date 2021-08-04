Huntingdon County Fair returns for a full week of fun

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With over 100 years of tradition, the Huntingdon County Fair will return for a week of activities from Sunday, August 8 to Saturday, August 14 at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds will be open to guests from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with the Halls opening at 11 a.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and no ticket is required for guests 12-years-old and younger as they can enter the fair for free. Guests also have the option to purchase a $25 adult ticket which would grant entry for multiple days during the fair week. Weekly passes can only be purchased at the Main Office.

Parking is free for all guests.

Additional tickets will need to be purchased for those who wish to attend Grandstand Events. These events include a Demo Derby, and Truck pulls spread throughout the week. Tickets can be purchased online but must be picked at the Main Office to gain entry. Tickets for Grandstand events can be purchased online for up to 2 hours until the event starts. Guests of all ages are required to have a ticket.

Grandstand events can be found below:

Monday, August 9 – Demo Derby at 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 12 – Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.

Friday, August 13 – Truck Pulls at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 14 – Demo Derby 6 p.m.

A full breakdown of events at the fair can be found on the Huntingdon County Fair’s website, along with other guest information.

Interested guests can also stay up to date on information on the fair’s Facebook page.