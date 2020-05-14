Huntingdon County Fair Grounds will have free milk drop

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon County will have a drive-up milk drop on Saturday, May 16 at the Huntingdon County Fair Grounds in Smithfield Township.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and go until the supply is gone. 3,000 gallons of whole white milk and 3,000 half gallons of chocolate milk from Galliker’s Dairy will be available, made possible by Huntingdon County Dairy Promotion, Huntingdon County Holstein Club, Huntingdon County Farm Bureau, local organizations, agribusinesses, and community members donating.

The primary objective is to provide Milk at no charge to community members that are entering the safe and secure Milk Drop site. The Milk Drop Committee has taken measures to ensure the safety of volunteers and members of the public attending the Milk Drop.

All volunteers have been pre-registered and understand the medical screening process and expectations as our community health is a key component of healthy living to include education, business, work, financial security, and happiness.

Local dairy farmers will be on hand at the distribution area so residents will see who is producing milk in Huntingdon County.

Each family unit in the vehicle will receive one gallon of whole white milk and a half-gallon of chocolate milk. Residents receiving free milk will not be allowed substitutes of types of milk given. The fresh milk from Galliker’s in Johnstown is being brought to the Huntingdon County Fair Grounds by Kunzler & Company Inc. of Tyrone.

Vehicles should enter the fair grounds at the Race Track Entrance and cautiously follow the established traffic pattern. There will be no access to the main fair grounds and bathrooms are unavailable. There is no charge for the milk as it was paid by donations. Donations on the day of the event will be given to Huntingdon County United Way P.O. Box 344 1200 Susquehanna Avenue Huntingdon, PA 16652.