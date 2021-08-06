Huntingdon County Fair begins Sunday

Huntingdon County, Pa (WTAJ)- The 130th annual Huntingdon County Fair will kick off Sunday. This fair will feature carnival rides, animal shows, and multiple food vendors from across the region. The fair will last from August 8 to 14.

Daily tickets for the fair cost $5 for anyone age 12 and older and $25 for weekly admission. Children ages 12 and under have free admission. The fair will be open from 8 AM to 11 PM daily.

Classics attractions such as the Demo Derby and animal shows will return for this year’s event. There will also be daily performances from multiple artists such as Dan and Galla Musical Show, Echo Valley Bluegrass, The Big Band Sound, and more.

President of the Huntingdon Agriculture Association Mark Miller, says that the fair is big within the agriculture community. Fairgoers can bring their home creations whether it’s vegetables or hay. However, there is something for everyone.

“I know the agricultural community supports our fair very strongly; they turn out,” Miller said. But we also have demolition derbies at the track and truck poles. There’s a little bit of everything.”

Fairgoers can also look forward to new things at this year’s fair. There will be three new rides as well as a building featuring displays of tractors. An official opening ceremony will be Sunday at 6:30 PM.