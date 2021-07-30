Huntingdon County to hold electronics recycling event

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An electronics collection event will be held Sept. 25 at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is for residential disposal only. Business drop-offs are not accepted.

Some items will be collected for free while other items will be charged by the pound. The breakdown can be found below:

ITEMS COLLECTED FOR FREE

Desktops, laptops, servers, tablets (There is a $10 fee for certified hard drive data destruction verification if this service is requested)

Televisions and monitors: CRT’s, LCD’s, LED’s, plasma, projection and flat screens

Computer keyboards, mice, computer speakers and external devices

Routers, switches, modems

Printers, copiers, scanners

Cables, wires, charging cables, AC adapters

ITEMS COLLECTED FOR 30 CENTS PER POUND

VCR, DVD and Blu-Ray players

CDs, DVDs or VHS tapes

Stereo equipmnt (amplifiers, receivers, car stereos)

Digital cameras and camcorders

Telephones

Gaming consoles, video games, console controllers

UPS Systems (uninterruptible power supply)/ battery back up devices

The collection event is sponsored by Hewlett Packard, Huntingdon County Recycling, Huntingdon County Commissioners, Huntingdon County Fair Board and eLoop LLC.