Huntingdon County to hold electronics recycling event

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An electronics collection event will be held Sept. 25 at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This event is for residential disposal only. Business drop-offs are not accepted.
Some items will be collected for free while other items will be charged by the pound. The breakdown can be found below:
ITEMS COLLECTED FOR FREE
- Desktops, laptops, servers, tablets (There is a $10 fee for certified hard drive data destruction verification if this service is requested)
- Televisions and monitors: CRT’s, LCD’s, LED’s, plasma, projection and flat screens
- Computer keyboards, mice, computer speakers and external devices
- Routers, switches, modems
- Printers, copiers, scanners
- Cables, wires, charging cables, AC adapters
ITEMS COLLECTED FOR 30 CENTS PER POUND
- VCR, DVD and Blu-Ray players
- CDs, DVDs or VHS tapes
- Stereo equipmnt (amplifiers, receivers, car stereos)
- Digital cameras and camcorders
- Telephones
- Gaming consoles, video games, console controllers
- UPS Systems (uninterruptible power supply)/ battery back up devices
The collection event is sponsored by Hewlett Packard, Huntingdon County Recycling, Huntingdon County Commissioners, Huntingdon County Fair Board and eLoop LLC.
