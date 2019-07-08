Huntingdon County church struck by lightning

MAPLETON, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Grace United Methodist Church is picking up the pieces after a bolt of lightning hit large stones on their steeple, leaving behind significant holes in their roof and snapping off a handrailing.

Fire Chief Michael Corbin says he heard the strike from his house.

“This one sounded like, okay. I even said to my wife, I said ‘wow.’ That probably hit something, you know, and like I said it was less than 10 minutes and our pagers were going off.”

The Pastor of the church, Michelle Price, says she was 40 minutes away when she got word of the damage. She says when she arrived, everything was taken care of.

“In 45 minutes from the moment for the event, it was all done, cleaned up, and taken care of,” Price said. “The roofing guy had been here. The fire department was here. It’s just a blessing to live in a community that can have such a quick response and takes care of themselves and makes sure that everybody is taken care of around here, and I was truly in awe of all of that.”

Chief Corbin and Price say it’s a blessing that nobody was driving past the church or walking nearby when the stones fell.

“We’re also thankful for what didn’t happen with the stones that were out on the street and on the sidewalk. It would’ve killed somebody so we’re thankful for that because it could have been a lot worse because obviously this is a common sidewalk people use to get to the Post Office and the restaurant and everything like that.”

Sunday School was cancelled Sunday and services were held at a neighboring church just up the street as a precaution, but Price says everything should be fixed and back to normal by the end of this week.