State Police investigate Huntingdon County burglary

PETERSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating a burglary where they report over $600 worth of items were stolen.

According to the report, an unknown person(s) entered a residence on Stone Creek Road between April 30 and May 23. The suspect(s) got away with a black stone griddle($200), generator($200), portable air conditioner($200), and a propane tank.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.