Huntingdon Borough swears in new police chief

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Huntingdon had a monumental evening at their council meeting Tuesday, presenting officers to a higher rank, and swearing in a new chief of police.

Charles Streightiff was sworn in as the new chief before his wife and children, the council, parents, in-laws, and, most importantly, his department. Streightiff has been in the police force for 23 years serving in Huntingdon for the last 15 years.

“I’m beyond words at this point. It’s really an honor to serve in this capacity for Huntingdon borough,” Streightiff said.

Also, watching Streightiff receive his badge were generations of former police chiefs. Then, a special moment for Streightiff was having his badge be presented by his father, who is also a former police chief. He said it was an honor and sentimental to have them there, but he also has big shoes to fill.

“But it’s especially sentimental to me to be able to share in this moment with my dad,” Streightiff said.

One of his first actions as the chief was presenting officers to higher ranks. Corporal Justin Franks and Shaun McCready were presented with their stripes. Then, Detective Brent Kagarise was presented with his badge. Corporal Franks’s father presented his badge to him at the meeting. He is honored to receive the promotion and work under Streightiff’s leadership.

“He’s been a great leader. He’s been my corporal since I’ve been here learned a lot from,” Franks said. “He’s taught me a lot. I’ve learned a lot from him and look forward to working under him.”

All officers were presented honors with a room full of the Huntingdon community. All of them said that it’s a testament to how much they values their first responders.

“It’s a prime example of his leadership and what everyone thinks he’s going to be able to do for us,” Franks said. “I think he’s going to do great for us, and the attendance tonight shows that.”

Streightiff says he will continue to be community-oriented and develop programs with the community. But most importantly, he’s looking forward to protecting the folks of Huntingdon borough.