Huntingdon Borough resumes fall recycling schedule

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting Monday, Nov. 1, Huntington Borough employees will resume all recycling duties.

Residential recycling pickup will be done weekly following the street maintenance and sweeping days schedule. Leaves and grass clippings will also be picked up on these days but must be in biodegradable bags or raked/blown to the curb for the leaf vacuum truck.

Brush can be no thicker than four inches, tied with biodegradable twine. Branches must also be cut to four feet or less in length and tied with biodegradable twine.

Items for pickup:

Aluminum cans

Tin cans

#1 Plastic bottles

#2 Plastic bottles

Cardboard

Newspaper

Magazines

Recycling rules:

All cans and bottles must be rinsed out and have no caps on bottles.

Cardboard, newspaper and magazines must be tied up

No shredded paper, garbadge, plastic bags or foil.

All items must be separated before pickup.

During the fall, the yard waste facility on Ice Plant Road is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.