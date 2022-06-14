HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Mark Morningstar will be receiving the gift of a lifetime from a former student on his birthday this year, a liver.

Morningstar learned earlier this month that Shawn Campopinao, a former member of the Huntingdon Area High School Marching Cats and student of Morningstar, was a match for a live-liver donation.

“When I heard Mark needed a live donation, I did a lot of research and when I found out that I could make this happen during summer break, because I’m a teacher, it seemed like it was meant to happen,” Campopiano said.

Campopiano was able to apply on the UPMC website and received a call for testing in Pittsburgh. Doctors then approved Campopinao and he was healthy enough to donate.

“Honestly, this is the least I could do for this man who has been a mentor of mine for years and continues to inspire me,” Campopinao said.

On July 21, 2022, Morningstar and Campopinao will undergo surgery. It will take Morningstar about 10 weeks to recover, while only four weeks for Campopinao.

On Tuesday, June 14, a walk was helped to help raise money while Morningstar is in the hospital. Over $5,000 was raised for Morningstar, according to Rick Kane, one of the walkers and organizers of the event.

“We are so happy that we have brought to light the importance of live donations,” Kane said. “Of course, we are thrilled that Mark will receive the gift of a live donation, but also hope that by bringing awareness to this aspect of organ donation, others will come forward to help a friend, loved one, or total stranger.”

Currently, UPMC’s website says over 11,000 people are on the nationwide live transplant list nad only about 5,000 deceased donors have healthy organs to transplant. Live donors must be in good health and between the ages of 18 and 55.

For additional information about how to become a live donor, visit UPMC website and to help the Morningstar family, visit their Facebook page.