Huntingdon Area School District looking to realign elementary schools for the fall

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon Area School District is considering realigning their two elementary schools ahead of reopening in the fall.

One of the biggest requirements for schools reopening in the fall is social distancing, keeping those six feet in between students, teachers, and staff. But the way Standing Stone and Southside Elementary Schools are laid out, they couldn’t meet those guidelines.

Superintendent Fred Foster said the realignment would be a pilot program for the 2020-2021 school year.

Students Kindergarten and 1st grade would go to Southside Elementary, while 2nd to 5th graders would attend Standing Stone.

“I cannot put my entire elementary school in our current facility and meet the social distancing guidelines that are recommended, so that’s kinda why we tried to break it in half,” Foster said.

The district’s “hybrid” plan is not final, but one idea is to have one group of students attend classes Monday and Tuesday while the other does remote learning. Then, on Wednesday, the school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. On Thursdays and Fridays, the two groups of students would switch, with one having in-person classes and the other learning remotely.

“We certainly want to make sure we have a safe environment. We don’t want to put anybody in any risk, and I think our ability to assess that is part of our reopening plan safety is apparent,” Foster said.

This is also the case for the middle and high schools. Students would be divided depending on which region of the county they live in.

“That’s how we would set up our transportation to maximize the number of buses we have to get them in safely based on the recommendations,” Foster said.

The school district is planning on sending out surveys to families to get their opinion on the program. Foster said the change could just be for next year or become permanent next spring.