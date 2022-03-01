HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Frank P. Hommon American Legion Post 24 is hosting a veterans workshop on March 19.

The workshop, which will be hosted by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will start at 11 a.m. on the 19th.

The VA representative will be there to help veterans and their families with questions they may have. The following topics will be discussed.

How do I get a DD-214

How can I apply for- compensation or pensions/adding dependents

State and County emergency assistance

In addition, other topics will be discussed and questions can be asked during the workshop.

If you are interested in attending please email frankphommonlegion24@gmail.com or by phone at 814-643-5597.