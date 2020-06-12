Huntingdon, 7 more counties to move to green phase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is loosening restrictions on eight more counties as the state continues to emerge from three months of lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Associated Press has learned that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday will announce that Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike and Schuylkill counties are moving from yellow to green under the state’s phased reopening system.
The new designation, which will take effect in one week, allows gyms, barbers and hair salons to reopen. Bars and restaurants may allow indoor dining, at half their normal capacity.