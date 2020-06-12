Huntingdon, 7 more counties to move to green phase

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is attacking local elected officials making plans to reopen in defiance of his shutdown orders as cowards deserting the pandemic battlefield. Wolf threatened Monday, May 11, 2020 to block aid to rebellious counties in an escalating political fight over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is loosening restrictions on eight more counties as the state continues to emerge from three months of lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press has learned that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday will announce that Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike and Schuylkill counties are moving from yellow to green under the state’s phased reopening system.

The new designation, which will take effect in one week, allows gyms, barbers and hair salons to reopen. Bars and restaurants may allow indoor dining, at half their normal capacity.