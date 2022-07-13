HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping seasons are fast approaching and the new license year began on July 1.

License prices remain unchanged for the upcoming season, with one exception. For the first time this year, a discounted license is available for hunter-trapper education instructors. Instructors who are Pennsylvania residents can purchase a hunting license for just one dollar, plus $1.97 in administrative fees.

Otherwise, general hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost $20.97 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.97 for non-residents. Pennsylvanians can purchase hunting licenses at an approved retailer, game commission office or online at the Pa Hunting and Fishing Website.

“If they do buy them online keep in mind that the digital licenses do not come with harvest tags, so they do get sent to you in the mail,” said State Game Warden Amy Nabozny at the Southcentral Regional Office in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. “If they are buying them later in the season like right before a hunting season that requires a harvest tag, they’ll have to keep that in mind because those tags need to be in their possession.”

Like other hunters and trappers, seniors still need to purchase bear licenses to pursue bruins and obtain permits to harvest bobcats, fishers or river otters. Hunters who acquired their senior lifetime licenses after May 13, 2017, are required to obtain an annual pheasant permit to hunt or harvest pheasants.

Hunters once again this coming season may carry digital versions of their licenses in place of paper licenses. License buyers will be emailed a PDF version of their licenses, so long as they provide an email address in their online profile at HuntFishPA. This applies whether they buy licenses online or at an issuing agent. All documents will be emailed, except for harvest tags.