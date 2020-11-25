Hunting license sales spike brings busy deer hunting season

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) —If you’re a hunter, thanksgiving turkey probably isn’t the only animal on your mind this time of year.

This year a record number of hunters are heading into the woods.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put an end to many things this year, but its restriction is fueling the deer hunting season.

With license sales through the roof, new and longtime hunters are hoping to bag a buck.

One local hunter, I spoke with said after 50 years, he’s looking forward to his daughter joining him this time around.

“It’s nice to have somebody to go with other than brothers or uncles or friends I’m actually taking a daughter whos going to appreciate hunting and maybe pass it on to one of her girls,” local hunter, Dan Mohney said.

The spike in hunters means more to harvest for The County Butcher shop.

“We have extra employees lined up and we are ready to handle at least a 1000 deer that we will cut in 2 weeks,” Owner of The County Butcher, Jason Gill said.

In some areas (2B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 4A, 4B, 4D, 5A, 5C, and 5D) this season you can shoot both buck and doe on the first week, which will add to the higher numbers of deer coming in. To find out where these areas are and more guidelines to follow, you can visit the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.

And another reason for the increase….

“People are in the woods more because there is a lot of people unfortunately not working currently or have extra days off that they can spend in the woods,” Gill said.

Gill will be taking his own kids out hunting this year.

“I started hunting when I was a little kid I sat with my dad and grandfather around here, it is a family thing,” Gill said.

The butcher shop will be limiting the number of people inside the building to keep up with CDC guidelines.

As a reminder rifle season starts this Saturday and runs straight through the next two weeks.