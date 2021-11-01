Hunters protest on Roaring Spring mountain ground rule

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Nearly a dozen hunters gathered in Roaring Spring to protest the recent rule change on their mountain ground.

In the council’s September meeting, they approved Resolution No. 2021-5, which closes the borough-owned 1350 acre mountain ground to hunters who are not residents of the borough or direct family members.

The protest coordinator, John Comerer says that he feels discriminated because he’s not a resident. However, he’s been hunting on that ground for 48 years.

“If there was a legitimate reason to limit hunters, I might be able to understand,” Comerer said. “But there is no reason. We hunters are not the bad guys. We police that mountain like it’s ours. We love it. They’re cutting the people that cherish the mountain the most. “

The hunters held their signs and protested for nearly two hours. During that time, they received multiple honks of support for their cause. They said it made them feel that the community stands with them and understands their frustrations.

The protesters said they look to attend the upcoming meetings and express their concerns. The next scheduled meeting is on November 8.