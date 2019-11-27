Hunters, businesses weigh in on Pennsylvania hunting season changes

(WTAJ)– Dressed in blaze orange and guns in tow, these six men head into the woods to enjoy one of Pennsylvania’s pastimes.

Adam Redden’s been hunting for 24 years.

He started with his brother, father, grandfather and uncles. That crew’s a little different now.

“We have my brother, my nephew, and three of my good buddies. We’ve had this crew for about four years now.”

AJ Lash, Jim Redden, James Redden, Reese Wells and Tim Lowan out hunting in Clearfield County

For them, it’s not really about the hunt, but getting together each year.

“It’s all about spending time with friends and family,” Jim Redden said. “That’s all it is. My son is in school, so any chance we get to hang out, that’s what we do.”

You could say what they do is a tradition of sorts.

“I’m really big on tradition,” Adam said.

Opening Day Moved to Saturday

Now those traditions are changing with a Saturday rifle deer opener on the horizon. Some are uncertain.

“It’s always been, you have Thanksgiving, then the following Saturday you go out with the family, you sight your guns in, buy your shells,” Adam said. “So it’s going to be a little different this year.”

Others in the group are willing to give it a shot.

“I’m excited for it because I have smaller kids that are old enough to partake in hunting,” AJ Lash said.

“I’m really glad with it,” Tim Lowman said. “Instead of taking off a day of work, we can start the season off having off.”

“I feel it’s a good thing, honestly because I work Monday through Fridays, so being able to hunt Saturday and Sunday would give me more days to be out,” Reese Wells said.

Reason for the Change

The decision to change the opener from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after came from a five to three vote by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“Our agency chose to have that Saturday opener because they believe that it will give more opportunities for people to get out there and hunt,” Pennsylvania Game Commission Warden Supervisor Mike Steingraber said.

Data from Pennsylvania Game Commission

Their concern is a noticeable drop in hunter interest.

According to Game Commission data from the last five years, there’s a steady decline in general hunting license sales, with nearly 100,000 less sold in 2018 compared to 2014.

Data from Pennsylvania Game Commission

However, in a 2017 Game Commission survey, 65 percent of hunters voted against a Saturday start.

Some of the bigger opponents to the change are hunters with hunting camps.

Two of those are Jim Collins and Logan Cramer.

For many, camp is a full-weekend affair.

“We had that whole weekend planned with just good camp stuff, and we got serious on Sunday and went hunting Monday,” Collins said.

“Here in the northern tier where there’s a lot of camps, it’s really going to hurt that opening day feeling,” Cramer said.

Businesses Worried Too

Business owners are also worried. Bob’s Army and Navy President Bob Grimminger said it will ruin a few shopping days.

“Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are the three busiest days of the year for us, typically,” Grimminger said. “Where now, Saturday won’t be as busy because everybody will be out hunting.”

To make up for a loss of sales, some hunting supply stores, like Mahoning Valley Milling in Punxsutawney will even be open on a day they normally aren’t.

“This store has been in my family for over 100 years and we’ve never been open Thanksgiving Day,” Nick Wehrle, store owner, said. “It’s a little bit unfortunate, but it’s business, so what are you going to do?”

Sunday Hunting Passed

If that change wasn’t enough, Sunday hunting starts next year.

Pennsylvania was actually behind the curve on the issue– 47 out of 50 states already allowed Sunday hunting to some degree.

The remaining two that don’t, are Maine and Massachusetts.

Now that it’s signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania will have three Sunday hunting days a year, and will join the other eight states that allow limited Sunday hunting.

Pennsylvania was one of only three states to prohibit Sunday hunting, until Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill on November 27, 2019 allowing hunting on three Sundays beginning in 2020.

“This is, again, an attempt to get more hunters out in the woods and try to increase opportunity for those people that have a hard time getting off during the week,” Steingraber said.

Won’t Change All Traditions

As for this year, when Saturday rolls around, despite their different opinions, Adam and his gang will still hunt on opening day.

“Oh yeah, we’ll be out there,” Adam said.

Because some traditions don’t change, even if the day on the calendar does.

The Game Commission says this change may not be permanent. They will look at participation rates, deer harvest numbers, and feedback to determine what will happen going forward.

Other hunting statistics

The average age of hunters who responded to the survey was 51.

To see a full list of survey results, visit the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.