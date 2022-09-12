CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — September is Hunger Awareness Month and the YMCA of Centre County is hosting a variety of fundraising and advocacy events.

“It’s a lot bigger problem than people realize,” Mel Curtis, anti-hunger director for the YMCA of Centre County said. “This puts it at the forefront for people to understand that it’s here, it’s everywhere, so let’s learn about it and what we can do.”







The anti-hunger program is selling $10 orange t-shirts in honor of Hunger Awareness Month. The deadline to place an order is Monday, September 12 (contact Mel at mcurtis@ymcaocc.org or 814-801-0111).

You’re encouraged to wear the shirt, or any other orange outfit, to this Friday’s Philipsburg-Osceola versus Clearfield football game. The YMCA will accept monetary or canned food donations during the game.

Then on September 16 through 23, the YMCA invites you to pick a day and wear orange to work or school in support of Hunger Awareness Month.

“We have a lot of schools that have jumped up,” Curtis said. “The kids are going to be wearing orange, they’re working on bulletin boards, they’re doing food drives.

The YMCA is also selling $25 orange lightbulbs to illuminate your support. The money raised will support the Y’s backpack program, which provides a backpack of food for students to have on the weekends.

Lightbulbs are available for purchase at any YMCA of Centre County branch.

“No body wants to see a child go hungry and that’s really the key to it,” Curtis said.